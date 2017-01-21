Even as the march's diversity was being celebrated, it was also causing tension. "Historically, the term "woman" has implicitly meant white women," says a gender and Asian-American studies professor.
The streets surrounding the Capitol building in downtown Phoenix were flooded with peaceful demonstrators. Generally, the message was to protect the rights of women, people of color, immigrants, those with disabilities and other marginalized groups.
Jan. 21, 2017
Arizona historian and author Jack August has died at age 63. He was known for his work on water policy, but especially on the history of the West.
Jan. 21, 2017
KJZZ News
A report by commercial real-estate services firm JLL finds demand and rents are going up. Since 2012, vacancies have dropped the most in the Camelback Corridor. That’s also where rents are highest for Class A space, typically buildings with the newest amenities.
Jan. 21, 2017
If you’re heading out to see the snow this weekend, but admit it’s been a while since you’ve driven in snow, here are a few tips to help you navigate.
Jan. 21, 2017
Two thousand seventeen's economy charges ahead, but key 2016 numbers driving the change were just released.
Jan. 20, 2017
The city made a deal with Washington, D.C., officials to provide more than two dozen Phoenix police officers for inaugural events.
Jan. 20, 2017
Last November, Alicia Jimenez found herself in the unique position of trying to convince a Superior Court judge in Bisbee that her husband hadn’t just disappeared in Mexico, but that he had died there. Last Thursday, the judge agreed with her, bringing to a close one story involving a typical style of crime in Mexico: missing victims whose fate normally leaves families hovering in limbo.
Jan. 20, 2017
NPR News
Press Secretary Sean Spicer berated the press for incorrect reporting on crowd size at the National Mall, but then he cited incorrect numbers for Metro ridership and falsely claimed the mall was full.
Jan. 21, 2017
The pink hats that were all the rage at Saturday's women's marches share striking similarities with the red hats Trump made ubiquitous
Jan. 21, 2017
Thousands descended on Washington, D.C. for Saturday's Women's March. "We came to show our disapproval of our new president, and I think also to draw attention to women's issues," Heather Ba said.
Jan. 21, 2017
Science, women's rights, human rights, LGBT rights, and minority rights are just a few of the issues that were reasons people chose to attend the women's marches across the country on Saturday.
Jan. 21, 2017