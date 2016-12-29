A gunman dressed as "Santa Claus" opened fire at Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city's governor called a terror attack.
Dec. 29, 2016
The Arizona Supreme Court Thursday rejected a last-ditch bid by the business community to delay the effect of Proposition 206. However, the ruling does not end the matter.
Dec. 30, 2016
KJZZ News
The Obama administration offered five possible plans Thursday for limiting mining on federal land in the West to protect the vulnerable greater sage grouse, but it isn't saying which it prefers.
Dec. 30, 2016
Two winter storms are expected to bring rainfall throughout much of Arizona over the weekend and snow to higher elevations in the southern and northern portion of the state.
Dec. 30, 2016
Tempe estimates it will lose $2.8 million by not increasing water rates 4.75 percent to adjust for inflation.
Dec. 30, 2016
Seeds are among Arizona’s exports to Mexico. Some of them are grown in the outskirts of Mexico City and still using ancient pre columbian agricultural techniques.
Dec. 30, 2016
While the holidays are a joyous time for many people, sometimes getting together with your family means dealing with well-meaning, though often intrusive questions or “advice” to you about your personal life. This is especially true if your family really wants you to get married.
Dec. 29, 2016
NPR News
Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina reflects on the year in politics and what comes next.
Dec. 31, 2016
NPR's breaking news reporter Nate Rott, former political reporter Sam Sanders and senior business editor Marilyn Geewax talk about what happened in news during 2016.
Dec. 31, 2016
Russians still wish each other "joy and happiness" to welcome the New Year, but in the sophisticated cocktail bars of Moscow, the drinks are much more complex than vodka.
Dec. 31, 2016
Radio Ambulante's Maria Fe Martinez talks about different Latin American New Year's traditions, both in the U.S. and abroad.
Dec. 31, 2016