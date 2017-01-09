Arizona grassland

Local, Federal Groups Fund $3 Million For Arizona Grasslands Conservation

Arizona’s grasslands lie northwest of Flagstaff and two-thirds of it have been impacted by drought, invasive species and wildfire. Now, $3 million is going directly to preserving the habitat for native species like mule deer and golden eagles.
Casey Kuhn
Jan. 9, 2017

Chicago Cubs Fans Line Up In Mesa Hours Before Spring Training Tickets Go On Sale

Cubs fans
Spring training tickets went on sale across the Valley Saturday morning. And at Sloan Park in Mesa, baseball fans got in line at least eight hours before the ticket office opened.
Katherine Fritcke
Jan. 7, 2017

KJZZ News

water

Oro Valley Teen's Filter That Removes Lead From Water Chosen For Science Competition

Amanda Minke, a senior at Immaculate Heart High School, is in the running for $250,000 for developing a filter that uses algae to remove lead from water.
Sara Hammond
Jan. 9, 2017
influenza virus

Number Of Arizona Flu Cases Steadily Increasing

The number of flu cases in Arizona is on the rise. There have been almost 900 reported cases across the state since flu season began in late October.
Katherine Fritcke
Jan. 9, 2017
Colorado City sign

FLDS Cities Await Disbandment Ruling, Police Decertification Decisions

Written closing arguments are due Monday for two polygamous towns that hope a federal judge won’t disband their shared police department.
Matthew Casey
Jan. 9, 2017
self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan 1

Google's Self-Driving Minivan Will Start Test Drives In Arizona

Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, will start testing its new fleet of minivans on public roads in Arizona and California later this month.
Associated Press
Jan. 9, 2017
Tyler Kost

Arizona Student Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Classmates Reaches Plea Deal

Tyler Kost, who was once accused of sexually assaulting several classmates at Post Butte High School has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.
Naomi Gingold
Jan. 9, 2017

NPR News

Tom Hiddleston At Golden Globes: Maybe Not The Best Charity Spokesman

The Twitter storm over the actor's comments at the Golden Globes raises the question: What makes an ideal celebrity spokesperson?
Tanya Basu
Jan. 9, 2017

Smog Police: New Beijing Force Created To Tackle Air Pollution

This comes after a month of particularly severe air quality that left the capital and dozens of other Chinese cities blanketed in thick brown smog.
Merrit Kennedy
Jan. 9, 2017

As Venezuelans Go Hungry, The Military Is Trafficking In Food

Venture into the black markets and you'll find foods unavailable in the cheaper state-run grocery stores. The military isn't just running the markets — it's getting rich off them, an AP probe finds.
NPR Staff
Jan. 9, 2017

State Department Apologizes For Decades Of Anti-LGBT Discrimination

Around the time of the "Red Scare," the "Lavender Scare" pushed gay people out of government service. Secretary of State John Kerry is now formally apologizing for the department's role in the purge.
Camila Domonoske
Jan. 9, 2017

Bears Ears Monument Is A Win For Tribal Food Sovereignty. Will Trump Undo It?

The newly created monument preserves 1.3 million acres in Utah where natives have foraged for millennia. But critics who point to the land's energy extraction potential want the designation undone.
Kristina Johnson
Jan. 9, 2017