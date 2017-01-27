The new president's high-profile approach to fighting terror contrasts from the quieter strategy of his predecessor. Trump's style seeks bigger gains but could also mean taking bigger risks.
Republican and Democratic leaders in the Arizona Legislature are proposing legislation increasing mileage reimbursement rates for lawmakers.
Jan. 27, 2017
The Navajo Nation will not be changing its name, at least not for a while. Tribal lawmakers have postponed consideration of a proposal that called for changing the name.
Jan. 27, 2017
KJZZ News
Mining is big business in Arizona. But, it's not all about copper. Increasingly, it's about metals used to support our changing technological needs, and that includes lithium.
Jan. 29, 2017
Gilbert Fire and Rescue says it's starting a pilot program to send a two-person rescue vehicle with a paramedic and emergency-medical technician instead of a four-person firetruck to handle less-critical medical calls.
Jan. 27, 2017
Former President Jimmy Carter will be in Phoenix this evening to receive an award from a former Supreme Court Justice.
Jan. 27, 2017
A new position is starting to pop up in states across the country: Chief Operating Officer. And, that includes Arizona, where Henry Darwin has the job.
Jan. 27, 2017
Mayor Stanton’s commitment to making Phoenix an immigrant-friendly city is good news for immigrant-rights groups, but they’re also calling on him to put action to those words. Several groups held a rally outside Phoenix City Hall on Thursday to do just that, including the Puente Human Rights Movement.
Jan. 27, 2017
NPR News
Jan. 29, 2017
Trump administration officials Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and Reince Preibus spoke on Sunday talk shows and defended the recent executive order barring refugees from entering the country.
Jan. 29, 2017
Demonstrations against President Trump's executive order, which began Saturday outside airports, have now taken to the streets in cities across the U.S. Here's a glimpse of the protests.
Jan. 29, 2017
Leaders in the U.S. tech sector say President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries will sow confusion in their businesses and undercut its growing diversity.
Jan. 29, 2017
A day after criticism and chaos for some caused by his executive order temporarily banning Muslims from seven countries, the president took to Twitter Sunday morning to defend himself.
Jan. 29, 2017