You'd think it would be a simple matter of looking at a few genes from Mom and Dad. But scientists say they've already found more than 700 variants that affect height and are still counting.
Juveniles charged with violent offenses in Maricopa County are often held in an adult jail for months and sometimes even years while they await a trial.
Feb. 1, 2017
The roles will be reversed at a job fair in Phoenix on Thursday. Rather than job seekers moving from company to company, employers will come to them. It’s the first time the Arizona Department of Economic Security’s Division of Rehabilitation Services has tried a reverse job fair.
Feb. 1, 2017
KJZZ News
Water levels in Lake Mead, which stores water for Arizona, California and Nevada, have plunged in recent years. If levels drop below a certain point, they trigger an official shortage.
Feb. 1, 2017
Double check that tax return. Arizona’s Department of Revenue admitted it sent out the wrong 1099-G forms to nearly 500,000 tax payers this year.
Feb. 1, 2017
The Arizona House plans a formal vote on a bill allowing city residents to shoot rats or snakes using small-caliber guns loaded with tiny pellets.
Feb. 1, 2017
The spirited debate over the issue revealed differing views in the community about charter schools, spared in part because the Higley Unified School District once had its eye on the same land.
Jan. 31, 2017
German airline Lufthansa announced this week it is retiring a fleet of aircraft to Tucson’s "boneyard."
Jan. 31, 2017
NPR News
NPR and dozens of member stations want to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.
Feb. 1, 2017
A modified version of the sport, billed as a bridge between tackle and flag football, will be piloted with select youth football programs this fall. It features fewer players and a shorter field.
Feb. 1, 2017
At the start of the meeting, President Trump called the media "the opposition." Attendees included housing secretary nominee Ben Carson and Pastor Darrell Scott, who discussed violence in Chicago.
Feb. 1, 2017
The country's street-food staple is a fusion meal that has nothing to do with rabbits, and everything to do with the rise of immigrant Indian workers in the 19th century and the era of apartheid.
Feb. 1, 2017