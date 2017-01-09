The Twitter storm over the actor's comments at the Golden Globes raises the question: What makes an ideal celebrity spokesperson?
Arizona’s grasslands lie northwest of Flagstaff and two-thirds of it have been impacted by drought, invasive species and wildfire. Now, $3 million is going directly to preserving the habitat for native species like mule deer and golden eagles.
Spring training tickets went on sale across the Valley Saturday morning. And at Sloan Park in Mesa, baseball fans got in line at least eight hours before the ticket office opened.
Amanda Minke, a senior at Immaculate Heart High School, is in the running for $250,000 for developing a filter that uses algae to remove lead from water.
The number of flu cases in Arizona is on the rise. There have been almost 900 reported cases across the state since flu season began in late October.
Written closing arguments are due Monday for two polygamous towns that hope a federal judge won’t disband their shared police department.
Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, will start testing its new fleet of minivans on public roads in Arizona and California later this month.
Tyler Kost, who was once accused of sexually assaulting several classmates at Post Butte High School has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.
This comes after a month of particularly severe air quality that left the capital and dozens of other Chinese cities blanketed in thick brown smog.
Venture into the black markets and you'll find foods unavailable in the cheaper state-run grocery stores. The military isn't just running the markets — it's getting rich off them, an AP probe finds.
Around the time of the "Red Scare," the "Lavender Scare" pushed gay people out of government service. Secretary of State John Kerry is now formally apologizing for the department's role in the purge.
The newly created monument preserves 1.3 million acres in Utah where natives have foraged for millennia. But critics who point to the land's energy extraction potential want the designation undone.
