Many Mexicans are angry over President Trump's executive order to begin building a wall along the border. Some Mexican politicians are asking their president to cancel a planned meeting with Trump.
The idea of new neighborhood restaurants can seem appealing to many people, but the reality for some Phoenix residents is less than fulfilling.
Jan. 26, 2017
Huge swaths of California have been hit by heavy rain this winter. But this doesn’t mean that the years-long drought in California and the Southwest is over.
Jan. 25, 2017
KJZZ News
When the controversial disabilities-rights group AID sued thousands of Valley businesses last year, it argued that after 26 years, businesses should comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. One Arizona lawmaker agreed, so he introduced legislation that would give businesses time to fix violations. But disability advocates say a cure period is bad idea.
Jan. 26, 2017
Phoenix-based minerals and mining giant Freeport McMoRan received a one-two punch Wednesday with an update to an export request and its latest earnings announcement. But, the company is pushing ahead with a positive 2017 outlook.
Jan. 25, 2017
As we awoke to freezing temperatures across the state, volunteers in Tucson continue to count the homeless. The numbers still need to be tallied and validated before they're submitted for federal aid. But Anne Scott with the Maricopa Association of Governments went out with more than 300 volunteers and professionals.
Jan. 25, 2017
A new fissure has been discovered south of Arizona City in Pinal County. Mike Conway with the Arizona Geological Survey says it’s about 1.8 miles long. That’s almost a mile longer than other fissures in the same area.
Jan. 25, 2017
Every year, there are 26,000 babies who die at birth in the United States. Stillbirths are 10 times more common than having a child die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. One mother who’s suffered this loss is ASU health researcher Jennifer Huberty. She spoke with The Show’s Lauren Gilger about the loss of her daughter, Raine.
Jan. 25, 2017
NPR News
France's far-right National Front party has never had a real chance at the presidency. But the rise of populist nationalism has encouraged the party's candidate, Marine Le Pen.
Jan. 26, 2017
Some point to Canada's immigration system as a model for U.S. reform. Canada is nearly a quarter foreign-born, yet it doesn't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S.
Jan. 26, 2017
Many groups are raising questions about President Trump's conflicts of interest, but do they have the "standing" to challenge him in court? Some legal experts say Trump's business competitors might.
Jan. 26, 2017
Actress Mary Tyler Moore helped redefine women's roles on TV. She starred in one of the first hit shows to feature a single career woman — The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Moore died Wednesday at age 80.
Jan. 26, 2017