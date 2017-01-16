Confirmation hearings scheduled before Inauguration Day including Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos and Scott Pruitt, nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
Research by commercial real estate firm CBRE says more than 1.3 million square feet of new retail space opened across the Valley last year. That’s more than the double the year before, but still a fraction of the pre-recession peak.
Jan. 16, 2017
Sacred Heart Catholic Church is simple, but cozy. The Church wants better ways to serve Latinos. The V Encuentro, or fifth meeting, asks Latinos to help build a map for the next 10 to 20 years.
Jan. 16, 2017
The new head of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure wants a dime a gallon increase in Arizona’s gasoline tax.
Jan. 16, 2017
Mexico's inability to fully seal up border tunnels dug by drug smugglers poses a security risk and is an "open invitation" for cartels to carve out new tunnels, according to officials in the United States.
Jan. 16, 2017
The state of Georgia accounts for about half of all U.S. peanut production. But, southwestern states produce about 18 percent of U.S. peanuts and play an important role in organic farming.
Jan. 16, 2017
Two thousand fifteen was a near-record low for cotton in the state, but in 2016, farmers planted a third more cotton acres.
Jan. 16, 2017
A state lawmaker wants to amend an existing law to make it easier to keep guns away from people suffering from mental illness.
Jan. 13, 2017
The ruling is an embarrassment for Egypt's government, and a cause for celebration for protesters who saw the proposed handover as an incursion on Egypt's sovereign territory.
Jan. 16, 2017
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says school segregation will continue to exist in America "as long as individual parents continue to make choices that only benefit their own children."
Jan. 16, 2017
Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf is about to lose an iceberg the size of Delaware. Scientists gathering in the U.K. are scratching their heads about why it's cracking off.
Jan. 16, 2017
If your mom had to run though the name of everyone in the family, including the dog, before hitting yours, it's probably because you're all in a mental folder labeled "loved ones."
Jan. 16, 2017