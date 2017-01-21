Marchers gather in Phoenix

As Many As 25,000 Turn Out For Women's March In Phoenix

The streets surrounding the Capitol building in downtown Phoenix were flooded with peaceful demonstrators. Generally, the message was to protect the rights of women, people of color, immigrants, those with disabilities and other marginalized groups.
Sarah Ventre
Jan. 21, 2017

Arizona Historian Jack August Dies At 63

Arizona historian and author Jack August has died at age 63. He was known for his work on water policy, but especially on the history of the West.
Stina Sieg
Jan. 21, 2017

KJZZ News

JLL offfice

Landlords Have Upper Hand When Leasing To Many Lawyers

A report by commercial real-estate services firm JLL finds demand and rents are going up. Since 2012, vacancies have dropped the most in the Camelback Corridor. That’s also where rents are highest for Class A space, typically buildings with the newest amenities.
Christina Estes
Jan. 21, 2017

Driving In Snow? Here Are A Few Tips To Stay Safe On The Road

If you’re heading out to see the snow this weekend, but admit it’s been a while since you’ve driven in snow, here are a few tips to help you navigate.
Holliday Moore
Jan. 21, 2017

US Economy Grew 3.5% In Third Quarter

Two thousand seventeen's economy charges ahead, but key 2016 numbers driving the change were just released.
Heather van Blokland
Jan. 20, 2017

Phoenix Police Working Presidential Inauguration

The city made a deal with Washington, D.C., officials to provide more than two dozen Phoenix police officers for inaugural events.
Christina Estes
Jan. 20, 2017
Alicia Jimenez

Judge Rules Missing Man In Border Case Is Deceased

Last November, Alicia Jimenez found herself in the unique position of trying to convince a Superior Court judge in Bisbee that her husband hadn’t just disappeared in Mexico, but that he had died there. Last Thursday, the judge agreed with her, bringing to a close one story involving a typical style of crime in Mexico: missing victims whose fate normally leaves families hovering in limbo.
Michel Marizco
Jan. 20, 2017

NPR News

Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The Touchy History

Even as the march's diversity was being celebrated, it was also causing tension. "Historically, the term "woman" has implicitly meant white women," says a gender and Asian-American studies professor.
Karen Grigsby Bates
Jan. 21, 2017

Trump Administration Goes To War With The Media Over Inauguration Crowd Size

Press Secretary Sean Spicer berated the press for incorrect reporting on crowd size at the National Mall, but then he cited incorrect numbers for Metro ridership and falsely claimed the mall was full.
Jessica Taylor
Jan. 21, 2017

With 'Pussyhats,' Liberals Get Their Own Version Of The Red Trucker Hat

The pink hats that were all the rage at Saturday's women's marches share striking similarities with the red hats Trump made ubiquitous
Danielle Kurtzleben
Jan. 21, 2017

Mothers, Daughters, Sisters And Men Unite To Protest Trump's Presidency

Thousands descended on Washington, D.C. for Saturday's Women's March. "We came to show our disapproval of our new president, and I think also to draw attention to women's issues," Heather Ba said.
Sarah McCammon
Jan. 21, 2017

Women's Marches Across The Country Highlight Numerous Issues

Science, women's rights, human rights, LGBT rights, and minority rights are just a few of the issues that were reasons people chose to attend the women's marches across the country on Saturday.
Sarah Bodden
Jan. 21, 2017