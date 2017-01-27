parked cars

Legislative Leaders Pushing Boost In Their Mileage Rates

Republican and Democratic leaders in the Arizona Legislature are proposing legislation increasing mileage reimbursement rates for lawmakers.
Associated Press
Jan. 27, 2017

Navajo Nation Postpones Considering Proposal To Change Name

The Navajo Nation will not be changing its name, at least not for a while. Tribal lawmakers have postponed consideration of a proposal that called for changing the name.
Al Macias
Jan. 27, 2017

KJZZ News

Arizona Home To Lithium Exploration To Meet Battery Demand

Mining is big business in Arizona. But, it's not all about copper. Increasingly, it's about metals used to support our changing technological needs, and that includes lithium.
Heather van Blokland
Jan. 29, 2017
Gilbert To Test Smaller Emergency-Response Teams For Less-Critical Medical Calls

Gilbert Fire and Rescue says it's starting a pilot program to send a two-person rescue vehicle with a paramedic and emergency-medical technician instead of a four-person firetruck to handle less-critical medical calls.
Katherine Fritcke
Jan. 27, 2017
Jimmy Carter In Phoenix To Receive O'Connor Justice Prize

Former President Jimmy Carter will be in Phoenix this evening to receive an award from a former Supreme Court Justice.
Al Macias
Jan. 27, 2017

More States, Including Arizona, Hiring Chief Operating Officers

A new position is starting to pop up in states across the country: Chief Operating Officer. And, that includes Arizona, where Henry Darwin has the job.
Mark Brodie
Jan. 27, 2017

Immigrant-Rights Group Urges Stanton To Put Action To Words

Mayor Stanton’s commitment to making Phoenix an immigrant-friendly city is good news for immigrant-rights groups, but they’re also calling on him to put action to those words. Several groups held a rally outside Phoenix City Hall on Thursday to do just that, including the Puente Human Rights Movement.
Mark Brodie
Jan. 27, 2017

NPR News

Trump Aims For Big Splash In Taking On Terror Fight

The new president's high-profile approach to fighting terror contrasts from the quieter strategy of his predecessor. Trump's style seeks bigger gains but could also mean taking bigger risks.
Greg Myre
Jan. 29, 2017

Trump Administration Officials Defend Immigration Executive Order

Trump administration officials Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and Reince Preibus spoke on Sunday talk shows and defended the recent executive order barring refugees from entering the country.
Jan. 29, 2017

Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets

Demonstrations against President Trump's executive order, which began Saturday outside airports, have now taken to the streets in cities across the U.S. Here's a glimpse of the protests.
Colin Dwyer
Jan. 29, 2017

Tech Executives Fiercely Criticize Trump Immigration Order

Leaders in the U.S. tech sector say President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries will sow confusion in their businesses and undercut its growing diversity.
Jim Zarroli
Jan. 29, 2017

FACT CHECK: Trump Tweets On Christians, ISIS And Vetting Miss The Bigger Picture

A day after criticism and chaos for some caused by his executive order temporarily banning Muslims from seven countries, the president took to Twitter Sunday morning to defend himself.
Domenico Montanaro
Jan. 29, 2017