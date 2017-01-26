Phoenix Businesses And Neighbors Clash Over Noise, Traffic

The idea of new neighborhood restaurants can seem appealing to many people, but the reality for some Phoenix residents is less than fulfilling.
Christina Estes
Jan. 26, 2017

With Heavy Rain In Southwest, Does This Mean Drought Is Almost Over?

Huge swaths of California have been hit by heavy rain this winter. But this doesn’t mean that the years-long drought in California and the Southwest is over.
Steve Goldstein
Jan. 25, 2017

KJZZ News

Disability Advocates Worried About Bill's Time Period To Fix Violations

When the controversial disabilities-rights group AID sued thousands of Valley businesses last year, it argued that after 26 years, businesses should comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. One Arizona lawmaker agreed, so he introduced legislation that would give businesses time to fix violations. But disability advocates say a cure period is bad idea.
Kathy Ritchie
Jan. 26, 2017
Freeport McMoRan logo

Freeport Misses Earnings Amid Indonesia Uncertainty

Phoenix-based minerals and mining giant Freeport McMoRan received a one-two punch Wednesday with an update to an export request and its latest earnings announcement. But, the company is pushing ahead with a positive 2017 outlook.
Heather van Blokland
Jan. 25, 2017
Homeless panhandler poverty

Volunteers, Professionals Continue Homeless Count To Gain Federal Aid

As we awoke to freezing temperatures across the state, volunteers in Tucson continue to count the homeless. The numbers still need to be tallied and validated before they're submitted for federal aid. But Anne Scott with the Maricopa Association of Governments went out with more than 300 volunteers and professionals.
Holliday Moore
Jan. 25, 2017
Arizona Geological Survey

New 1.8-Mile-Long Fissure Discovered In Pinal County

A new fissure has been discovered south of Arizona City in Pinal County. Mike Conway with the Arizona Geological Survey says it’s about 1.8 miles long. That’s almost a mile longer than other fissures in the same area.
Bridget Dowd
Jan. 25, 2017

Woman Who Lost Baby Studying How To Help Moms Who Had Stillbirths

Every year, there are 26,000 babies who die at birth in the United States. Stillbirths are 10 times more common than having a child die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. One mother who’s suffered this loss is ASU health researcher Jennifer Huberty. She spoke with The Show’s Lauren Gilger about the loss of her daughter, Raine.
Lauren Gilger
Jan. 25, 2017

NPR News

As Wall Moves Forward, Mexico's President Mulls Canceling U.S. Trip

Many Mexicans are angry over President Trump's executive order to begin building a wall along the border. Some Mexican politicians are asking their president to cancel a planned meeting with Trump.
Carrie Kahn
Jan. 26, 2017

France's Far-Right Candidate For President Is A Contender

France's far-right National Front party has never had a real chance at the presidency. But the rise of populist nationalism has encouraged the party's candidate, Marine Le Pen.
Eleanor Beardsley
Jan. 26, 2017

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada

Some point to Canada's immigration system as a model for U.S. reform. Canada is nearly a quarter foreign-born, yet it doesn't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S.
Marisa Peñaloza
Jan. 26, 2017

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?

Many groups are raising questions about President Trump's conflicts of interest, but do they have the "standing" to challenge him in court? Some legal experts say Trump's business competitors might.
Jim Zarroli
Jan. 26, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

Actress Mary Tyler Moore helped redefine women's roles on TV. She starred in one of the first hit shows to feature a single career woman — The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Moore died Wednesday at age 80.
Linda Holmes
Jan. 26, 2017