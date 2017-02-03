Avocados and guacamole

Behind The Super Bowl, Mexican Avocados Fight For US ‘Guac’ Bowls

For many in the U.S., a good Super Bowl party comes with a tasty “super bowl” of guacamole. But its main ingredient, the avocado, is at the center of a trade dispute between the U.S. and Mexico that’s recently caused tons of the creamy fruit to be turned back at the border.
 Rodrigo Cervantes
Feb. 3, 2017

MCSO Monitor Costs County Hundreds Of Thousands Every Month

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
An ongoing civil rights lawsuit against the county is costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars every month. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is paying to comply with a court order and footing the bill for an outside group to monitor their progress.
Jimmy Jenkins
Feb. 3, 2017

Tucson

Survey Says Millennials Leaving Tucson

Job website Career Builder is out with its latest analysis of employment trends. Among the findings, highly sought after millennials are leaving one Arizona city in big numbers.
Heather van Blokland
Feb. 3, 2017
ASU Art Museum

ASU Art Museum Setting For Choreographer Lerman's 'Treadmill' Project

Choreographer and dancer Liz Lerman could easily be described as both a mover and a shaker. ASU’s Tempe Art Museum is the setting for Lerman’s latest project, Minds on the Move: The Treadmill Tapes.
Steve Goldstein
Feb. 3, 2017
border fence

Republic Immigration Reporter Discusses Whether Local Officials Will Assist With Deportations

President Trump’s executive order on immigration does more than put in place plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Daniel Gonzalez covers immigration for The Arizona Republic. He has been following this story and he joins me now.
Lauren Gilger
Feb. 3, 2017
San Francisco

How Have Law Enforcement Groups Responded To San Francisco's Pro-Immigrant Stance?

Since President Trump said he would withhold federal funds from cities that are so-called sanctuary cities, several large cities around the country — like San Francisco — have become more emboldened in their pro-immigrant positions. I’m joined now by Vivian Ho, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle who has been covering that city’s resolutions to stay a sanctuary city.
Lauren Gilger
Feb. 3, 2017
ASU sign

ASU Holds Forum For Students Possibly Affected By Refugee Ban

Another executive order signed by the president last week temporarily blocks travel from seven, mostly-Muslim countries to the U.S. The effects of that ban are felt around Arizona.
Lauren Gilger
Feb. 3, 2017

NPR News

National Panel Advises Judges On People Who Can't Pay Court Fees

Jurisdictions around the country are receiving guidelines that urge courts find alternatives to jail for defendants who can't pay fines linked to minor, nonviolent offenses such as traffic tickets.
Joseph Shapiro
Feb. 3, 2017

'Bat Bot' Flying Robot Mimics 'Ridiculously Stupid' Complexity Of Bat Flight

Robotics experts at Caltech and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have created a robot that mimics the flight patterns of bats, including swerving and diving.
Rebecca Hersher
Feb. 3, 2017

That 'Valuable Intel' From The Yemen Raid? It Was 10 Years Old

Eager to defend a counterterrorism raid that killed civilians and one U.S. sailor, the Pentagon found it was touting a decade-old video. But it insists the operation was still worth launching.
Philip Ewing
Feb. 3, 2017

State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Travel Order

The number is considerably higher than previous estimates by the administration of how many people were affected by the president's executive order barring entry to the U.S. from seven countries.
Rebecca Hersher
Feb. 3, 2017

In Just 5 Moves, Grandmaster Loses And Leaves Chess World Aghast

The "Queen of Chess" gave away her final match at a major festival to make a point. And it left befuddled chess watchers wondering — in the words of one announcer — "What. Is. Going. On??"
Colin Dwyer
Feb. 3, 2017