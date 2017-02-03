The Cincinnati Zoo asked the public to send "positive vibes" to Fiona, who was born six weeks early and has required around-the-clock intensive care.
“The reason that we’re making a silent March for Peace is that we’re trying to demonstrate that not everything needs to be vocal,” Usman Karriem said.“We need to be present. We need to be available for our community members.”
Feb. 3, 2017
It seems like every year the Waste Management Phoenix Open breaks its previous attendance record. And organizers say the tournament is poised to do it again this year.
Feb. 4, 2017
KJZZ News
An Arizona defense contractor has won government approval for a large contract with the government of Kuwait. Apache helicopters refurbished in Mesa will end up in the Middle East.
Feb. 5, 2017
California and Hawaii have raised the age for legal tobacco use from 18 to 21 — and Arizona could be the next state to take the step. A bill to do just that passed the Arizona House Health Committee this week.
Feb. 4, 2017
Job website Career Builder is out with its latest analysis of employment trends. Among the findings, highly sought after millennials are leaving one Arizona city in big numbers.
Feb. 3, 2017
Choreographer and dancer Liz Lerman could easily be described as both a mover and a shaker. ASU’s Tempe Art Museum is the setting for Lerman’s latest project, Minds on the Move: The Treadmill Tapes.
Feb. 3, 2017
President Trump’s executive order on immigration does more than put in place plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Daniel Gonzalez covers immigration for The Arizona Republic. He has been following this story and he joins me now.
Feb. 3, 2017
NPR News
A federal appeals court denied the President's attempt to reinstate his controversial executive order, at least for now. Refugee groups are seizing the opportunity and booking plane tickets.
Feb. 5, 2017
Hundreds of demonstrators showed up at a town hall meeting held by California Rep. Tom McClintock to protest President Trump's policies on immigration and health care.
Feb. 5, 2017
"We cried so much when we first saw it, because ... what you see standing here was all in pieces on the floor," says an Islamic art specialist. Museum staff repaired all but 10 of 179 damaged objects.
Feb. 5, 2017
Republicans are trying to eliminate Bears Ears National Monument in Utah — one of the new ones created by President Obama in the days before he left office. The effort is creating a legal battle.
Feb. 5, 2017