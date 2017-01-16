Sprouts Grocery Store

Phoenix-Area Retail Construction Hits Highest Level Since 2009

Research by commercial real estate firm CBRE says more than 1.3 million square feet of new retail space opened across the Valley last year. That’s more than the double the year before, but still a fraction of the pre-recession peak.
Christina Estes
Jan. 16, 2017

V Encuentro Seeks Feedback From Catholic Latinos

mass
Sacred Heart Catholic Church is simple, but cozy. The Church wants better ways to serve Latinos. The V Encuentro, or fifth meeting, asks Latinos to help build a map for the next 10 to 20 years.
Matthew Casey
Jan. 16, 2017

KJZZ News

State Representative Wants To Raise Arizona's Gas Tax

The new head of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure wants a dime a gallon increase in Arizona’s gasoline tax.
KJZZ News
Jan. 16, 2017
border fence

Officials: Unfilled Border Tunnels In Mexico A Security Risk

Mexico's inability to fully seal up border tunnels dug by drug smugglers poses a security risk and is an "open invitation" for cartels to carve out new tunnels, according to officials in the United States.
Associated Press
Jan. 16, 2017
Peanuts

Peanut Production Is Down, But Demand For Organics Is Rising

The state of Georgia accounts for about half of all U.S. peanut production. But, southwestern states produce about 18 percent of U.S. peanuts and play an important role in organic farming.
Heather van Blokland
Jan. 16, 2017
Cottonseed

USDA Report: Arizona Cotton Rebounds, Wheat Falls In 2016

Two thousand fifteen was a near-record low for cotton in the state, but in 2016, farmers planted a third more cotton acres.
Casey Kuhn
Jan. 16, 2017
Handgun

Tucson Lawmaker Wants To Amend Gun Law For Those Suffering From Mental Illness

A state lawmaker wants to amend an existing law to make it easier to keep guns away from people suffering from mental illness.
Kathy Ritchie
Jan. 13, 2017

NPR News

Cabinet Nominees Will Face Scrutiny On Climate And Education Policy This Week

Confirmation hearings scheduled before Inauguration Day including Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos and Scott Pruitt, nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
Jessica Taylor
Jan. 16, 2017

Egyptian Court Rules Against Government Bid To Give Two Islands To Saudi Arabia

The ruling is an embarrassment for Egypt's government, and a cause for celebration for protesters who saw the proposed handover as an incursion on Egypt's sovereign territory.
Merrit Kennedy
Jan. 16, 2017

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says school segregation will continue to exist in America "as long as individual parents continue to make choices that only benefit their own children."
Jan. 16, 2017

An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think

Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf is about to lose an iceberg the size of Delaware. Scientists gathering in the U.K. are scratching their heads about why it's cracking off.
Rae Ellen Bichell
Jan. 16, 2017

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

If your mom had to run though the name of everyone in the family, including the dog, before hitting yours, it's probably because you're all in a mental folder labeled "loved ones."
Michelle Trudeau
Jan. 16, 2017