Dallas Wyatt

In Maricopa County, Juveniles Are Often Held In Adult Jail

Juveniles charged with violent offenses in Maricopa County are often held in an adult jail for months and sometimes even years while they await a trial.
Jimmy Jenkins
Feb. 1, 2017

Reverse Job Fair In Phoenix Turns Tables On Employers

The roles will be reversed at a job fair in Phoenix on Thursday. Rather than job seekers moving from company to company, employers will come to them. It’s the first time the Arizona Department of Economic Security’s Division of Rehabilitation Services has tried a reverse job fair.
Christina Estes
Feb. 1, 2017

KJZZ News

Lake Mead

Shrinking Lake Mead Water Levels Could Trigger Official Shortage

Water levels in Lake Mead, which stores water for Arizona, California and Nevada, have plunged in recent years. If levels drop below a certain point, they trigger an official shortage.
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Feb. 1, 2017

Wait To Send In Your State Taxes: State Revenue Department Sent Wrong 1099-G Forms

Double check that tax return. Arizona’s Department of Revenue admitted it sent out the wrong 1099-G forms to nearly 500,000 tax payers this year.
Holliday Moore
Feb. 1, 2017
Rattlesnake

Arizona House Set To Vote On Allowing 'Snake Shot' In Cities

The Arizona House plans a formal vote on a bill allowing city residents to shoot rats or snakes using small-caliber guns loaded with tiny pellets.
Associated Press
Feb. 1, 2017
construction

Gilbert Annexes Land For Charter School

The spirited debate over the issue revealed differing views in the community about charter schools, spared in part because the Higley Unified School District once had its eye on the same land.
Mariana Dale
Jan. 31, 2017
Davis-Monthan Boneyard

Lufthansa Retiring A340-600s To Tucson's Aircraft 'Boneyard'

German airline Lufthansa announced this week it is retiring a fleet of aircraft to Tucson’s "boneyard."
Heather van Blokland
Jan. 31, 2017

NPR News

Which Genes Make You Taller? A Whole Bunch Of Them, It Turns Out

You'd think it would be a simple matter of looking at a few genes from Mom and Dad. But scientists say they've already found more than 700 variants that affect height and are still counting.
Richard Harris
Feb. 1, 2017

Congress Tracker: Trump's Refugee And Immigration Executive Order

NPR and dozens of member stations want to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.
Laurel Wamsley
Feb. 1, 2017

Big Rule Changes Could Make Youth Football Games A Whole Lot Smaller

A modified version of the sport, billed as a bridge between tackle and flag football, will be piloted with select youth football programs this fall. It features fewer players and a shorter field.
Colin Dwyer
Feb. 1, 2017

In Black History Month 'Listening Session,' Trump Lashes Out At Media

At the start of the meeting, President Trump called the media "the opposition." Attendees included housing secretary nominee Ben Carson and Pastor Darrell Scott, who discussed violence in Chicago.
Brian Naylor
Feb. 1, 2017

Bunny Chow: South Africa's Sweet-Sounding Dish Has A Not-So-Sweet Past

The country's street-food staple is a fusion meal that has nothing to do with rabbits, and everything to do with the rise of immigrant Indian workers in the 19th century and the era of apartheid.
Alan Greenblatt
Feb. 1, 2017