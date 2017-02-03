Baptist Pastor Warren H. Stewart Sr. brought his grandson to the March, saying “I’m teaching him how to love all people."

Supporters of Muslim, Immigrant And Refugee Communities March For Peace In Tempe

“The reason that we’re making a silent March for Peace is that we’re trying to demonstrate that not everything needs to be vocal,” Usman Karriem said.“We need to be present. We need to be available for our community members.”
Mariana Dale
Feb. 3, 2017

Golf Clap: Fans Take Over Waste Management Phoenix Open

It seems like every year the Waste Management Phoenix Open breaks its previous attendance record. And organizers say the tournament is poised to do it again this year.
Katherine Fritcke
Feb. 4, 2017

KJZZ News

US Approves Boeing Contract With Kuwait For Apache Helicopters

An Arizona defense contractor has won government approval for a large contract with the government of Kuwait. Apache helicopters refurbished in Mesa will end up in the Middle East.
Jimmy Jenkins
Feb. 5, 2017
cigarette

Arizona Bill To Raise Smoking Age To 21 Closer To Becoming Law

California and Hawaii have raised the age for legal tobacco use from 18 to 21 — and Arizona could be the next state to take the step. A bill to do just that passed the Arizona House Health Committee this week.
Stina Sieg
Feb. 4, 2017
Tucson

Survey Says Millennials Leaving Tucson

Job website Career Builder is out with its latest analysis of employment trends. Among the findings, highly sought after millennials are leaving one Arizona city in big numbers.
Heather van Blokland
Feb. 3, 2017
ASU Art Museum

ASU Art Museum Setting For Choreographer Lerman's 'Treadmill' Project

Choreographer and dancer Liz Lerman could easily be described as both a mover and a shaker. ASU’s Tempe Art Museum is the setting for Lerman’s latest project, Minds on the Move: The Treadmill Tapes.
Steve Goldstein
Feb. 3, 2017
border fence

Republic Immigration Reporter Discusses Whether Local Officials Will Assist With Deportations

President Trump’s executive order on immigration does more than put in place plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Daniel Gonzalez covers immigration for The Arizona Republic. He has been following this story and he joins me now.
Lauren Gilger
Feb. 3, 2017

NPR News

WATCH: Baby Hippo, Born Prematurely, Takes Her First Steps

The Cincinnati Zoo asked the public to send "positive vibes" to Fiona, who was born six weeks early and has required around-the-clock intensive care.
Camila Domonoske
Feb. 5, 2017

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights

A federal appeals court denied the President's attempt to reinstate his controversial executive order, at least for now. Refugee groups are seizing the opportunity and booking plane tickets.
Miles Parks
Feb. 5, 2017

Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall

Hundreds of demonstrators showed up at a town hall meeting held by California Rep. Tom McClintock to protest President Trump's policies on immigration and health care.
Katie Orr
Feb. 5, 2017

Three Years After A Car Bomb Damaged It, Cairo's Islamic Art Museum Reopens

"We cried so much when we first saw it, because ... what you see standing here was all in pieces on the floor," says an Islamic art specialist. Museum staff repaired all but 10 of 179 damaged objects.
Jane Arraf
Feb. 5, 2017

Utah Representative Wants Bears Ears Gone And He Wants Trump To Do It

Republicans are trying to eliminate Bears Ears National Monument in Utah — one of the new ones created by President Obama in the days before he left office. The effort is creating a legal battle.
Kirk Siegler
Feb. 5, 2017