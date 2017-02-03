Jurisdictions around the country are receiving guidelines that urge courts find alternatives to jail for defendants who can't pay fines linked to minor, nonviolent offenses such as traffic tickets.
For many in the U.S., a good Super Bowl party comes with a tasty “super bowl” of guacamole. But its main ingredient, the avocado, is at the center of a trade dispute between the U.S. and Mexico that’s recently caused tons of the creamy fruit to be turned back at the border.
Feb. 3, 2017
An ongoing civil rights lawsuit against the county is costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars every month. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is paying to comply with a court order and footing the bill for an outside group to monitor their progress.
Feb. 3, 2017
KJZZ News
Job website Career Builder is out with its latest analysis of employment trends. Among the findings, highly sought after millennials are leaving one Arizona city in big numbers.
Feb. 3, 2017
Choreographer and dancer Liz Lerman could easily be described as both a mover and a shaker. ASU’s Tempe Art Museum is the setting for Lerman’s latest project, Minds on the Move: The Treadmill Tapes.
Feb. 3, 2017
President Trump’s executive order on immigration does more than put in place plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Daniel Gonzalez covers immigration for The Arizona Republic. He has been following this story and he joins me now.
Feb. 3, 2017
Since President Trump said he would withhold federal funds from cities that are so-called sanctuary cities, several large cities around the country — like San Francisco — have become more emboldened in their pro-immigrant positions. I’m joined now by Vivian Ho, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle who has been covering that city’s resolutions to stay a sanctuary city.
Feb. 3, 2017
Another executive order signed by the president last week temporarily blocks travel from seven, mostly-Muslim countries to the U.S. The effects of that ban are felt around Arizona.
Feb. 3, 2017
NPR News
Robotics experts at Caltech and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have created a robot that mimics the flight patterns of bats, including swerving and diving.
Feb. 3, 2017
Eager to defend a counterterrorism raid that killed civilians and one U.S. sailor, the Pentagon found it was touting a decade-old video. But it insists the operation was still worth launching.
Feb. 3, 2017
The number is considerably higher than previous estimates by the administration of how many people were affected by the president's executive order barring entry to the U.S. from seven countries.
Feb. 3, 2017
The "Queen of Chess" gave away her final match at a major festival to make a point. And it left befuddled chess watchers wondering — in the words of one announcer — "What. Is. Going. On??"
Feb. 3, 2017