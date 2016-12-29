collage of top stories

The KJZZ News team has spent the past year reporting on breaking news, business, education, politics and more around Arizona.
Dec. 29, 2016

Arizona Supreme Court Rejects Delay Of Prop 206, But It Is Not Over Yet

The Arizona Supreme Court Thursday rejected a last-ditch bid by the business community to delay the effect of Proposition 206. However, the ruling does not end the matter.
Dec. 30, 2016

US Considers Mining Limits In West To Save Sage Grouse

The Obama administration offered five possible plans Thursday for limiting mining on federal land in the West to protect the vulnerable greater sage grouse, but it isn't saying which it prefers.
Associated Press
Dec. 30, 2016

2 Winter Storms Bring Rain To Much Of Arizona, Snow To Flagstaff

Two winter storms are expected to bring rainfall throughout much of Arizona over the weekend and snow to higher elevations in the southern and northern portion of the state.
Associated Press
Dec. 30, 2016
Tempe Halts Water Rate Increase

Tempe estimates it will lose $2.8 million by not increasing water rates 4.75 percent to adjust for inflation.
Mariana Dale
Dec. 30, 2016

Arizona 'Plants A Seed' In Mexican Tradition

Seeds are among Arizona’s exports to Mexico. Some of them are grown in the outskirts of Mexico City and still using ancient pre columbian agricultural techniques.
Rodrigo Cervantes
Dec. 30, 2016
'Meet the Patels' Documentary Follows Ravi Patel's Quest To Find Love

While the holidays are a joyous time for many people, sometimes getting together with your family means dealing with well-meaning, though often intrusive questions or “advice” to you about your personal life. This is especially true if your family really wants you to get married.
Sarah Ventre
Dec. 29, 2016

Turkey Nightclub 'Terror Attack' Leaves At Least 35 Dead, More Than 40 Wounded

A gunman dressed as "Santa Claus" opened fire at Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city's governor called a terror attack.
Maquita Peters
Dec. 31, 2016

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott Reflects On A Tumultuous Year

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina reflects on the year in politics and what comes next.
Dec. 31, 2016

Barbershop: 2016 Is Almost Over, But Was It Really The Worst?

NPR's breaking news reporter Nate Rott, former political reporter Sam Sanders and senior business editor Marilyn Geewax talk about what happened in news during 2016.
Marilyn Geewax
Dec. 31, 2016

Russians Toast The New Year With Elaborate Cocktails, Not Vodka

Russians still wish each other "joy and happiness" to welcome the New Year, but in the sophisticated cocktail bars of Moscow, the drinks are much more complex than vodka.
Lucian Kim
Dec. 31, 2016

Underwear, Dolls And More: Latin American New Year's Traditions

Radio Ambulante's Maria Fe Martinez talks about different Latin American New Year's traditions, both in the U.S. and abroad.
Dec. 31, 2016